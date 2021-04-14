NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.04.14 (15:16) 수정 2021.04.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



New COVID-19 cases in Korea numbered into the 700s for the first time since April 8th. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced that 714 new local cases and 17 imported cases were reported today. The number of new local infections was the highest since 832 cases were reported three months ago on January 7th. Seven more people died yesterday to record 1,782 total deaths and a 1.60% fatality rate.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said that the growing number of infections has become so serious as to consider toughening the business hour restrictions and social distancing measures. The officials said that all indicators are pointing at the gravity of the situation, noting that the reproductive ratio has exceeded 1.12 and nearly 30% of patients don’t know how they got infected.

