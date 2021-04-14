CONCERNS OVER SELF-TESTING KITS News Today 입력 2021.04.14 (15:16) 수정 2021.04.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Health officials remain cautious of the Seoul city government’s proposal to use self-testing kits for nighttime operation of bars, clubs and other entertainment businesses. Although both sides emphasize the need for in-depth discussion before putting this new measure in place, authorities are concerned that two-track disease control measures could confuse the public.



Bar and club owners welcomed the Seoul city government’s disease control plan to allow extended operating hours.



[Soundbite] Choi Won-bong(Korea Central Council of Nightspot Businesses) : "This is welcome news. Once the business hour restriction is relaxed, we will observe disease control measures while operating freely."



However, health authorities immediately expressed concerns over the introduction of self-testing kits. In a radio interview, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol warned the kits could produce a negative test result even if a person is positive, which could lead to a widespread infection with people talking and drinking freely without masks. Infectious disease experts share his view.



[Soundbite] Ki Mo-ran(Prof., Nat'l Cancer Center) : "Testing one's self is a bit dangerous. If a person doesn’t take enough samples, the already low test sensitivity could fall further."



As the mixed opinions could cause publc confusion health officials and the Seoul city government stressed that the measure will be fully discussed and not unilaterally enforced.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul Mayor) : "It’s not accurate to report that we’re forcing something. A more accurate reporting would be that we’re closely discussing the implementation method and date with the central disease control authorities."



Experts stress the importance of putting forth consistent messages, because confusing disease control guidelines could result in widespread infections.



[Soundbite] Dr. Kim Woo-joo(Korea Univ. Guro Hospital) : "A rash announcement has caused much confusion among the public, health officials and experts and on-site staff members."



They also suggest that diagnostic capacity must be increased, claiming that bold and preemptive measures are needed to prevent a fourth wave.



[Soundbite] Ki Mo-ran(Prof. Nat'l Cancer Center) : "Wearing masks has led to fewer cases of other diseases even while COVID-19 was surging. The only solution is quick testing to track down cases."



Health authorities said they will test more people by maximizing the current screening capacity.

입력 2021-04-14 15:16:50

Bar and club owners welcomed the Seoul city government’s disease control plan to allow extended operating hours.



[Soundbite] Choi Won-bong(Korea Central Council of Nightspot Businesses) : "This is welcome news. Once the business hour restriction is relaxed, we will observe disease control measures while operating freely."



However, health authorities immediately expressed concerns over the introduction of self-testing kits. In a radio interview, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol warned the kits could produce a negative test result even if a person is positive, which could lead to a widespread infection with people talking and drinking freely without masks. Infectious disease experts share his view.



[Soundbite] Ki Mo-ran(Prof., Nat'l Cancer Center) : "Testing one's self is a bit dangerous. If a person doesn’t take enough samples, the already low test sensitivity could fall further."



As the mixed opinions could cause publc confusion health officials and the Seoul city government stressed that the measure will be fully discussed and not unilaterally enforced.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul Mayor) : "It’s not accurate to report that we’re forcing something. A more accurate reporting would be that we’re closely discussing the implementation method and date with the central disease control authorities."



Experts stress the importance of putting forth consistent messages, because confusing disease control guidelines could result in widespread infections.



[Soundbite] Dr. Kim Woo-joo(Korea Univ. Guro Hospital) : "A rash announcement has caused much confusion among the public, health officials and experts and on-site staff members."



They also suggest that diagnostic capacity must be increased, claiming that bold and preemptive measures are needed to prevent a fourth wave.



[Soundbite] Ki Mo-ran(Prof. Nat'l Cancer Center) : "Wearing masks has led to fewer cases of other diseases even while COVID-19 was surging. The only solution is quick testing to track down cases."



Health authorities said they will test more people by maximizing the current screening capacity.