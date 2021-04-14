기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

N. KOREA TO POSSIBLY RESUME MISSILE ACTIVITY
입력 2021.04.14 (15:16) 수정 2021.04.14 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

An American intelligence agency reported that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un might resume nuclear weapon and long-range missile testing to pressure the United States. According to an annual threat assessment report issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, North Korea will be “a weapons of mass destruction threat for the foreseeable future” and is actively engaged in ballistic missile research and biochemical weapons.
  • N. KOREA TO POSSIBLY RESUME MISSILE ACTIVITY
    • 입력 2021-04-14 15:16:50
    • 수정2021-04-14 16:45:08
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

An American intelligence agency reported that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un might resume nuclear weapon and long-range missile testing to pressure the United States. According to an annual threat assessment report issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, North Korea will be “a weapons of mass destruction threat for the foreseeable future” and is actively engaged in ballistic missile research and biochemical weapons.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!