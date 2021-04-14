N. KOREA TO POSSIBLY RESUME MISSILE ACTIVITY

기사 본문 영역
An American intelligence agency reported that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un might resume nuclear weapon and long-range missile testing to pressure the United States. According to an annual threat assessment report issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, North Korea will be “a weapons of mass destruction threat for the foreseeable future” and is actively engaged in ballistic missile research and biochemical weapons.
