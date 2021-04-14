N. KOREA TO POSSIBLY RESUME MISSILE ACTIVITY News Today 입력 2021.04.14 (15:16) 수정 2021.04.14 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



An American intelligence agency reported that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un might resume nuclear weapon and long-range missile testing to pressure the United States. According to an annual threat assessment report issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, North Korea will be “a weapons of mass destruction threat for the foreseeable future” and is actively engaged in ballistic missile research and biochemical weapons.

N. KOREA TO POSSIBLY RESUME MISSILE ACTIVITY

입력 2021-04-14 15:16:50 수정 2021-04-14 16:45:08 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



An American intelligence agency reported that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un might resume nuclear weapon and long-range missile testing to pressure the United States. According to an annual threat assessment report issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, North Korea will be “a weapons of mass destruction threat for the foreseeable future” and is actively engaged in ballistic missile research and biochemical weapons.