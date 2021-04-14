SEWOL FERRY VICTIMS FILE LAWSUIT News Today 입력 2021.04.14 (15:16) 수정 2021.04.14 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Come April each year, survivors and victims’ family of the Sewol ferry disaster battle with mental trauma. Ahead of the 7th anniversary of the deadly incident, they have filed a compensation lawsuit against the state.



[Pkg]



Kim Dong-soo is known as the “righteous man in blue pants” for rescuing students at the time of the Sewol ferry sinking by tying his body to a fire hose. Kim, who worked as a truck driver, was trapped in the vessel with the students and got rescued. For the 7th year, he is still battling to recover from the trauma of the accident. Most recently, he was taken to the ER after overdosing on medicine to help ease the pain. His wife says that knowing how some people view them is more painful than the struggle of assisting her husband in coping with the trauma.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyeong-suk(Kim’s wife) : "I heard people say nasty things behind our backs, saying my husband speaks as if he saw himself as some kind of a hero."



5 survivors of the Sewol tragedy who live in Jeju Island including Kim have filed a lawsuit against the state seeking reparation. They argue they didn’t properly receive compensation under the Sewol Damage Support Act because the application period of 6 months was too short. They say that illnesses that occurred after that period also need to be addressed.



[Soundbite] Yoon Gil-ok(Sewol disaster survivor) : "I rely on my medication to help me make it through the day due to the trauma."



The survivors also claim that a diagnosis on aftereffects, which is factored into the appraisal of the compensation amount, can be issued by doctors at least 2 years after an external injury, but that related procedures were carried out too quickly.



[Soundbite] Choi Jeong-gyu(Legal representative of survivors) : "As doctors themselves have acknowledged, the previous diagnosis is incomplete and another assessment of their disorders must be conducted."



The Sewol ferry sank under water near Jindo, Jeollanamdo Province on April 16, 2014. It's been 7 years now. Survivors are questioning whether the state has fulfilled its pledge to provide relief for the physical, psychological and economic damage they suffered and to ensure stable livelihood.

SEWOL FERRY VICTIMS FILE LAWSUIT

입력 2021-04-14 15:16:51 수정 2021-04-14 16:45:08 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Come April each year, survivors and victims’ family of the Sewol ferry disaster battle with mental trauma. Ahead of the 7th anniversary of the deadly incident, they have filed a compensation lawsuit against the state.



[Pkg]



Kim Dong-soo is known as the “righteous man in blue pants” for rescuing students at the time of the Sewol ferry sinking by tying his body to a fire hose. Kim, who worked as a truck driver, was trapped in the vessel with the students and got rescued. For the 7th year, he is still battling to recover from the trauma of the accident. Most recently, he was taken to the ER after overdosing on medicine to help ease the pain. His wife says that knowing how some people view them is more painful than the struggle of assisting her husband in coping with the trauma.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyeong-suk(Kim’s wife) : "I heard people say nasty things behind our backs, saying my husband speaks as if he saw himself as some kind of a hero."



5 survivors of the Sewol tragedy who live in Jeju Island including Kim have filed a lawsuit against the state seeking reparation. They argue they didn’t properly receive compensation under the Sewol Damage Support Act because the application period of 6 months was too short. They say that illnesses that occurred after that period also need to be addressed.



[Soundbite] Yoon Gil-ok(Sewol disaster survivor) : "I rely on my medication to help me make it through the day due to the trauma."



The survivors also claim that a diagnosis on aftereffects, which is factored into the appraisal of the compensation amount, can be issued by doctors at least 2 years after an external injury, but that related procedures were carried out too quickly.



[Soundbite] Choi Jeong-gyu(Legal representative of survivors) : "As doctors themselves have acknowledged, the previous diagnosis is incomplete and another assessment of their disorders must be conducted."



The Sewol ferry sank under water near Jindo, Jeollanamdo Province on April 16, 2014. It's been 7 years now. Survivors are questioning whether the state has fulfilled its pledge to provide relief for the physical, psychological and economic damage they suffered and to ensure stable livelihood.