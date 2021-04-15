N. KOREA’S BALLISTIC MISSILE TESTING News Today 입력 2021.04.15 (15:45) 수정 2021.04.15 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. intelligence chief spoke of the possibility of North Korea resuming its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile testing while referring to the security threats faced by the United States. Washington has been coming up with several reports warning about provocations from the Kim Jong-un regime.



[Pkg]



The U.S. intelligence chief referred to the possibility of North Korea resuming its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile testing. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said at a U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee briefing that North Korea could reshape its security environment.



[Soundbite] Avril Haines(U.S. Director of Nat'l Intelligence)



Her remarks came one day after an intelligence report projected that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could use a nuclear or missile option before the year is over to gain advantage in his negotiation with the United States. The military authorities defending the U.S. mainland were also concerned about the possibility of North Korea launching long-range ballistic missiles. At a House of Representatives Armed Services Committee hearing, Military General Glen VanHerck of the Northern Command underlined the importance of the U.S. securing additional capacity to counter the long-range ballistic missile being developed in North Korea.



[Soundbite] Glen VanHerck(Gen. Commander, U.S. Northern Command)



However, the intelligence report about the possible resumption of nuclear and missile testing in North Korea hardly focused only on North Korean threats, as it listed other security threats from around the world, including China and Russia. The American military commander’s remarks about ballistic missiles are also in line with the previous requests made by military figures who attended the Senate and the House hearings to ask for additional budget to enhance the country’s defense capacity.

