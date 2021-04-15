MOON ON JAPAN’S WATER RELEASE DECISION News Today 입력 2021.04.15 (15:45) 수정 2021.04.15 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has personally expressed regret to the newly appointed Japanese ambassador to Korea over Japan's decision to release radioactive water into the ocean. Korea and Japan share the same body of water. Moon is considering taking the matter to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.



[Pkg]



The day after Japan decided to release radioactive water into the sea, the credentials of the newly appointed Japanese ambassador to Korea were presented at Cheong Wa Dae. President Moon Jae-in personally raised the issue of radioactive water release to him.



[Soundbite] Kang Min-seok(Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson) : "President Moon said he couldn't help but say this and expressed grave concerns over the matter, as the two nations are the closest neighbors geographically and share the same body of water."



He urged the Japanese diplomat to convey the concerns of the Korean government and public to his home country. It's quite unprecedented to make such remarks at a diplomatic event. The South Korean leader directed his administration to review demanding provisional measures from the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea and even consider international judicial procedures. Provisional measures refer to blocking Japan from releasing contaminated water until the final ruling is issued. When the U.K. built a coastal factory for producing mixed oxide fuel consisting of uranium and plutonium in 2001, the Irish government obtained provisional measures from the international tribunal such as an agreement on preventing contamination.



[Soundbite] Song Ki-ho(Lawyer) : "The salient points are safety and hazard. Japan has a legal obligation to present proof."



So far, Cheong Wa Dae has said nothing on whether there's positive response from the U.S. and the IAEA on Japan's decision.

MOON ON JAPAN’S WATER RELEASE DECISION

입력 2021-04-15 15:45:47 수정 2021-04-15 16:47:47 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has personally expressed regret to the newly appointed Japanese ambassador to Korea over Japan's decision to release radioactive water into the ocean. Korea and Japan share the same body of water. Moon is considering taking the matter to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.



[Pkg]



The day after Japan decided to release radioactive water into the sea, the credentials of the newly appointed Japanese ambassador to Korea were presented at Cheong Wa Dae. President Moon Jae-in personally raised the issue of radioactive water release to him.



[Soundbite] Kang Min-seok(Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson) : "President Moon said he couldn't help but say this and expressed grave concerns over the matter, as the two nations are the closest neighbors geographically and share the same body of water."



He urged the Japanese diplomat to convey the concerns of the Korean government and public to his home country. It's quite unprecedented to make such remarks at a diplomatic event. The South Korean leader directed his administration to review demanding provisional measures from the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea and even consider international judicial procedures. Provisional measures refer to blocking Japan from releasing contaminated water until the final ruling is issued. When the U.K. built a coastal factory for producing mixed oxide fuel consisting of uranium and plutonium in 2001, the Irish government obtained provisional measures from the international tribunal such as an agreement on preventing contamination.



[Soundbite] Song Ki-ho(Lawyer) : "The salient points are safety and hazard. Japan has a legal obligation to present proof."



So far, Cheong Wa Dae has said nothing on whether there's positive response from the U.S. and the IAEA on Japan's decision.