BRAKES ON INOCULATION PLANS News Today 입력 2021.04.15 (15:45) 수정 2021.04.15 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



As AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines have been put on hold, there are concerns that South Korea might not reach herd immunity by November, as planned by the governments. Here is more.



[Pkg]



More than 1.2 million people have received the COVID-19 vaccine. People are keen to know when they can also get their shots.



[Soundbite] Lee Jin-hwa(Seoul resident) : "I need to get the vaccine. I am wondering when my turn is going to be. I guess it would be late this year."



As AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines were suspended over blood clot disputes, concerns are arising that the South Korean government might not achieve its goal to develop herd immunity by November. Medical experts say that the suspensions are an external factor and South Korea will see an inevitable disruption in its vaccine procurement plans.



[Soundbite] Jeon Jae-hyun(Nat’l Medical Center) : "The goal might not be achieved due to external factors related to supply."



They added it'd be better for the government to fully disclose how much vaccine supply it has acquired.



[Soundbite] Jeon Jae-hyun(Nat’l Medical Center) : "If the plan to achieve herd immunity by November is not possible, strategy revisions will be inevitable. The government needs to openly reveal the current situation and seek public understanding."



However, some other experts remain hopeful, saying the government goal of herd immunity by November is still attainable.



[Soundbite] Choi Won-seok(Korea Univ. Ansan Hospital) : "If vaccinations go smoothly in the third quarter of this year, it is not impossible for the government to achieve its goal."



The only way to resolve this problem is procuring enough vaccines as stably as possible. But it is a difficult task.



[Soundbite] Jung Ki-suck(Hallym Univ. Sacred Heart Hospital) : "The government should use diplomatic channels to purchase as many vaccines as possible in the U.S. It should even mobilize all civilian channels if necessary."



Some medical experts also caution against excessive optimism that vaccines will be a cure-all.



[Soundbite] Choi Won-seok(Korea Univ. Ansan Hospital) : "I understand that it has been a brutal and long process. But it's still better to obey the principles that we are already familiar with and have practiced well."



They continue to underscore the importance of following antivirus rules and precautions to prevent COVID-19 transmissions.

BRAKES ON INOCULATION PLANS

입력 2021-04-15 15:45:47 수정 2021-04-15 16:47:47 News Today

