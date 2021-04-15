NEW LEGISLATION ON PUBLIC SERVANTS News Today 입력 2021.04.15 (15:45) 수정 2021.04.15 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The National Assembly's legislative subcommittee has approved a legislation aimed at preventing conflict of interest among public servants. The move comes eight years after the bill was first presented to the parliament. It was inspired by the Land and Housing Corporation's massive land speculation scandal.



[Pkg]



The purpose of the Conflict of Interest legislation is to prevent public servants from pursuing personal gains by using their positions. Some 1.9 million public officials, employees of public agencies, and lawmakers are subject to the new legislation.



[Soundbite] Kim Byung-wook(Rep. Democratic Party(Apr. 14)) : "High-ranking public servants must also include provincial council members, politically appointed officials, and executives at public corporations."



Under the new law, when public servants' personal interests conflict with those of people related to their duties, they must report this to their supervisors and avoid further involvement. This includes various permits, military service, investigations, court trials, and personnel decisions. Officials in charge of real estate must notify their supervisors of their real estate properties. Those who fail to comply will be subject to a fine of up to 20 million won. The law also bans public servants from using confidential information related to their duties for financial gains. Violators will be subject to up to seven years in jail or a fine of up to 70 million won. Third party members who do not have conflict of interest but receive and use confidential information are also subject to punishment.



[Soundbite] Sung Il-jong(Rep. PPP(Apr. 14)) : "Existing anti-corruption laws are mostly about follow-up measures, whereas the new legislation is aimed at preventing the root cause of corruption."



Now that the bill has been passed by the National Assembly's legislative subcommittee, the law on preventing conflict of interest among public servants is to be approved by the standing and judicial committees, as well as the plenary session. It will take effect one year after its proclamation.

