UNCERTAINTIES OF VACCINATION SUPPLY News Today 입력 2021.04.16 (15:09)

[Anchor Lead]



As South Korea continues to report daily COVID-19 cases reaching 700, uncertainties surrounding the global vaccine supply are also increasing. But Korean authorities say they will not change existing plans to purchase the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines whose safety is disputed over blood clot concerns. Also starting in August, another domestic pharmaceutical company will manufacture an overseas developer's COVID-19 vaccines through a consignment contract.



[Pkg]



An auditorium in Yancheon-gu district ward office in Seoul. More vaccination centers have additionally opened at 104 locations across the country including this location. This center can deliver 600 shots a day but on its first day of operations, only 300 people visited. This is because while over 20-thousand people are scheduled to receive their jabs here, doses of the Pfizer vaccine for fewer than 3,000 people have been assigned to this center.



[Soundbite] Lee Yeong-ok(Yangcheon-gu Dist. Public Health Center) : "Currently, 5,850 doses have arrived and depending on future allotments, we aim to vaccinate 600 people daily."



Vaccines enough to inoculate 9 million people are set to arrive in South Korea in the year’s first half. Of this total, the Pfizer vaccine accounts for 3.7 million while AstraZeneca takes up a much larger portion of 5.3 million. Talks are still under way regarding the Novavax, Moderna and Janssen vaccines. Safety concerns are rising over AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines connected to rare blood clots reported in the US and Europe. However the Korean government said it is not considering any changes to vaccine purchase deals. It said that it’s an issue requiring further observation and monitoring of adverse reactions. Especially with the Janssen vaccine which hasn’t been introduced in Korea yet, the government says it will observe the situation in the US and consult with experts. Authorities also stressed the European Union deciding not to renew contracts on viral vector vaccines is not an official stance. One government official then went on to say that a deal was in the process of being finalized to allow a local firm to produce vaccines that have been approved overseas through a consignment contract starting August. The official added this will expand the foundation for domestic vaccine production and reduce supply-related uncertainties in the future. Also, vaccinations for some 350-thousand workers at medical institutions and pharmacies that were scheduled to begin in late April will be pushed up.



[Soundbite] Jeon Hae-cheol(Minister of the Interior & Safety) : "Local authorities are urged to speed up vaccinations by taking reservations and expanding weekend operations."



Meanwhile the presidential office convened a meeting of the National Security Council on Thursday and vowed to step up diplomatic efforts to secure more vaccines.

