CONFLICT OVER LIFTING DISTANCING MEASURES News Today 입력 2021.04.16 (15:09)

[Anchor Lead]



The mayor of Busan is facing criticism for his plans to temporarily lift the ban on gatherings of five or more during lunchtime. Gyeonggi-do Province governor Lee Jae-myung says he's considering introducing a COVID-19 vaccine on his own. Health authorities say local governments must discuss their virus prevention measures with the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.



[Pkg]



Since the first coronavirus case was confirmed at a bar in Busan on March 24, the median daily COVID-19 tally in the city remained above 40. The total case count now surpasses one thousand. A fourth of all coronavirus cases recorded in the city over the past year occurred in the past three weeks. Still, the Busan City government is considering easing restrictions.



[Soundbite] Park Heong-joon(Busan Mayor) : "I will discuss with the government permitting gatherings of five or more during lunchtime, at least temporarily."



The city emphasized it will only ease restrictions if the situation improves and after discussing the matter with the central government. But some point out, such a move could cause more confusion, as the central government is considering raising the level of social distancing measures. The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters has drawn the line by saying no measure can be implemented without discussing them with health authorities first.



[Soundbite] Kwon Jun-wook(Central Disease Control HQs) : "When local governments want to enforce their own measures, they must discuss them with the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters in line with due procedure."



The governor of Gyeonggi-do Province also unveiled his own measures. Lee Jae-myung claims to be reviewing the option of introducing a new COVID-19 vaccine in his province.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Gyeonggi-do Prov. Governor) : "We are considering importing vaccine on our own so that our residents can be immunized."



Health authorities highlight that importing vaccines requires legal consideration such as an agreement with the Ministry of Health and Welfare as well as the KDCA. They added if Gyeonggi-do Province decides to push ahead with the plan, they are willing to discuss the matter.

