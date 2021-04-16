기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Namyang Dairy Products has apologized after its announcement that its yogurt product ‘Bulgaris’ is effective in suppressing COVID-19 drew controversy. In a press release, the company said that a study on the product’s antiviral effects was not in the stage of human clinical trials and apologized for causing public misunderstanding. Namyang Dairy said that during the symposium, it did explain the research results were still in the cell experiment phase, but again reiterated its apology saying the effects cannot be definitive without undergoing clinical trials on humans.
Namyang Dairy Products has apologized after its announcement that its yogurt product ‘Bulgaris’ is effective in suppressing COVID-19 drew controversy. In a press release, the company said that a study on the product’s antiviral effects was not in the stage of human clinical trials and apologized for causing public misunderstanding. Namyang Dairy said that during the symposium, it did explain the research results were still in the cell experiment phase, but again reiterated its apology saying the effects cannot be definitive without undergoing clinical trials on humans.
- NAMYANG ISSUES AN APOLOGY
-
- 입력 2021-04-16 15:09:01
- 수정2021-04-16 16:46:05
[Anchor Lead]
Namyang Dairy Products has apologized after its announcement that its yogurt product ‘Bulgaris’ is effective in suppressing COVID-19 drew controversy. In a press release, the company said that a study on the product’s antiviral effects was not in the stage of human clinical trials and apologized for causing public misunderstanding. Namyang Dairy said that during the symposium, it did explain the research results were still in the cell experiment phase, but again reiterated its apology saying the effects cannot be definitive without undergoing clinical trials on humans.
Namyang Dairy Products has apologized after its announcement that its yogurt product ‘Bulgaris’ is effective in suppressing COVID-19 drew controversy. In a press release, the company said that a study on the product’s antiviral effects was not in the stage of human clinical trials and apologized for causing public misunderstanding. Namyang Dairy said that during the symposium, it did explain the research results were still in the cell experiment phase, but again reiterated its apology saying the effects cannot be definitive without undergoing clinical trials on humans.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-