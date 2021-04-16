기사 본문 영역

NAMYANG ISSUES AN APOLOGY
[Anchor Lead]

Namyang Dairy Products has apologized after its announcement that its yogurt product ‘Bulgaris’ is effective in suppressing COVID-19 drew controversy. In a press release, the company said that a study on the product’s antiviral effects was not in the stage of human clinical trials and apologized for causing public misunderstanding. Namyang Dairy said that during the symposium, it did explain the research results were still in the cell experiment phase, but again reiterated its apology saying the effects cannot be definitive without undergoing clinical trials on humans.
