S. KOREA-U.S. SUMMIT

[Anchor Lead]



Leaders of South Korea and the United States are sitting down for talks at the White House late next month. The South Korean and American presidential offices confirmed this schedule with the White House saying that they’re finalizing the exact date.



[Pkg]



The leaders of South Korea and the United States are meeting for the first time, face-to-face since the Biden administration was launched. Cheong Wa Dae and the White House both confirmed that a South Korea-U.S. summit will be held at the White House late next month. The White House said they’re finalizing the exact date as they look forward to meeting President Moon. Washington also expects the upcoming summit to further strengthen the alliance between the two countries.



[Soundbite] Jen Psaki(White House Press Secretary)



When asked if the summit could help resume dialogues with Pyongyang, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not make any detailed comments but simply answered that a policy review is underway with an aim to denuclearize North Korea. Meanwhile, President Biden is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister at the White House on Friday to discuss China and the efforts to denuclearize North Korea. When asked what kind of message Washington hopes to deliver to Beijing by holding summits with its strongest allies, the U.S. implied that one of the key agendas will be the coordination of and cooperation on their approach to China.

