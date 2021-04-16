기사 본문 영역

7TH ANNIVERSARY OF SEWOL FERRY DISASTER
입력 2021.04.16 (15:09) 수정 2021.04.16 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Memorial events took place at Jindo and Mokpo on Friday to mark the 7th anniversary of the Sewol ferry sinking. A ceremony was held in the morning at Mokpo New Port to remember the victims. Bereaved family members, on board a Navy patrol vessel, moved to the site of the accident and held a moment of silence and laid flowers at 10:30 a.m., the presumed time the ferry completely went under the water. An event to commemorate the anniversary was also held at Paengmok Port in Jindo Island where some of the victims bodies were first retrieved.
