“MINARI” TAKES LEAD IN DOMESTIC MARKET News Today 입력 2021.04.16 (15:09) 수정 2021.04.16 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The film “Minari” has led box office ticket sales in March especially attracting middle-aged viewers. According to data by the Korean Film Council, 3.26 million moviegoers were recorded last month, up 4.7% from February. The Hollywood animation flick “Soul” and the Japanese animated film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train“ had drawn spectators in January and February. ”Minari” is the story about a Korean immigrant family who settled in southern America in the 1980s.

“MINARI” TAKES LEAD IN DOMESTIC MARKET

입력 2021-04-16 15:09:01 수정 2021-04-16 16:46:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The film “Minari” has led box office ticket sales in March especially attracting middle-aged viewers. According to data by the Korean Film Council, 3.26 million moviegoers were recorded last month, up 4.7% from February. The Hollywood animation flick “Soul” and the Japanese animated film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train“ had drawn spectators in January and February. ”Minari” is the story about a Korean immigrant family who settled in southern America in the 1980s.