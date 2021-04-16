기사 본문 영역

“MINARI” TAKES LEAD IN DOMESTIC MARKET
[Anchor Lead]

The film “Minari” has led box office ticket sales in March especially attracting middle-aged viewers. According to data by the Korean Film Council, 3.26 million moviegoers were recorded last month, up 4.7% from February. The Hollywood animation flick “Soul” and the Japanese animated film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train“ had drawn spectators in January and February. ”Minari” is the story about a Korean immigrant family who settled in southern America in the 1980s.
