SEASON OF TEA HARVESTING

[Anchor Lead]



Harvesting of wild tea is in full swing in Hadong. We take you to a tea field that has been cultivated by a family of four generations 700m above sea level.



[Pkg]



A mountain slope located 700 m above sea level is blanketed in a green hue. Hwang In-soo and his wife are fourth generation wild tea farmers from Hadong. They pluck young green tea leaves with extra care. Nestled between the Seomjingang River and Mt. Jirisan, Hadong has ideal natural conditions for tea cultivation, such as thick fogs and a wide gap between morning and daytime temperatures.



[Soundbite] Hwang In-soo(Hadong tea farmer) : "Tea grown in areas with a lot of fog and dew tastes sweet. It has a rich, sweet flavor."



Sorted tea leaves are roasted at 350 degrees celsius to remove moisture. This process is crucial, as tea leaves burn easily when roasted for too long, and do not ferment properly when under-roasted. After cooling down, tea leaves are rubbed by hand. This is done so they brew well in water.



[Soundbite] Lim Lee Su-young(Hadong tea farmer) : "You have to rub them carefully so their original shape remains intact and the sprouts do not break. They can be damaged when they clash with one another."



Now it's time to spread them evenly on a large tray. This process is repeated seven to nine times to make all-natural, flavorful wild tea.



[Soundbite] Lim Lee Su-young(Hadong tea farmer) : "This is always the most exciting time of the year. We are excited and happy to be able to produce and supply good tea."



Hadong tea, which has a history of 12-hundred years, was the first in Korea to be inscribed on the Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems. Next year, Hadong will host the World Tea Expo.

