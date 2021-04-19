S. KOREA ADD 532 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.04.19 (15:36) 수정 2021.04.19 (16:46)

In its COVID-19 updates, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced that the nation added 512 locally transmitted cases and 20 imported ones as of midnight of Monday. The nation's daily tally dropped back to the 500 level after a six-day spike. But analysts say the fall is likely attributable to reductions in testing over the weekend. Four more people died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,801. Now, the coronavirus fatality rate by age is 1.57 percent.

