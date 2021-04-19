U.S. REITERATES SUPPORT FOR JAPAN

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says it would be inappropriate for the U.S. to meddle in Japan's decision to release radioactive water into the ocean. South Korea's diplomatic presence will likely dwindle further as the U.S. government has reiterated its support for Japan.
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry visited Korea on Saturday after his trip to China. He met with Seoul's foreign minister. Chung Eui-yong expressed concerns over the safety of the Korean people as Japan decides to release radioactive water into the ocean, and asked for Washington's help. However, the visiting envoy said it would be inappropriate for his country to meddle in the matter. Kerry stressed he trusts Japan's efforts and the IAEA's verification process.
Earlier, the U.S. State Department also expressed support for Japan. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken even thanked Japan for its efforts. While some expected Washington to take a neutral stance on the issue, as it involves environmental pollution and has triggered backlash from Tokyo's neighbors, the U.S. expressed its clear support for Japan without much hesitation. Pundits say Washington wants to strengthen its diplomatic cooperation with Tokyo amid the escalating rift with China. Shortly after Japan's decision to release contaminated water, Washington and Tokyo held their first summit since Joe Biden's inauguration and issued the first joint statement mentioning the Taiwan issue in 52 years to ward off China. Chinese media called it a political deal.
[Soundbite] Kim Hyun-wook(Prof., Korea Nat'l Diplomatic Academy) : "The U.S. has demonstrated that it doesn't take issue with Fukushima radioactive water, because it has Japan's full support in dealing with China."
Concerns grow that South Korea's diplomatic presence will inevitably dwindle if Seoul and Beijing clash with the U.S. and Japan over the radioactive water discharge issue.
