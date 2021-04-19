기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2021.04.19 (15:36) 수정 2021.04.19 (16:46) News Today
Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum said Monday morning he will seek and design policies that will provide practical support to those in need. He also vowed to devise measures to help the people exhausted by the prolonged pandemic. Kim spent the first day as the prime minister nominee by launching preparations for a parliamentary confirmation hearing.
President Moon Jae-in commemorated the 61st anniversary of the April 19 Revolution Monday. During his visit to the April 19 National Cemetery, the president stressed the need for the nation to remember the history of pro-democracy movements and to ceaselessly march toward a more mature democratic society. He also wrote on social media that April 19 was the day when Koreans planted the seed of hope for democratization deep in their hearts and the revolution served as a firm foundation of Korea's democracy.
오늘의 HOT클릭!