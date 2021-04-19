ARTISTIC WORK CONSISTING OF DOTS News Today 입력 2021.04.19 (15:36) 수정 2021.04.19 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Artists whose job is to show something original must have a hard time finding unique materials and techniques. Here is one original artist whose works consist of millions of dots painted laboriously with a syringe.



[Pkg]



A tulip is bound by something. Why is the flower confined?



[Soundbite] "One morning I was taking a walk and saw a neighbor who grew tulips, inspiring me to paint tulips. I searched the date and found that Frida Kahlo had died on that day. She was female and had health issues."



Yoon Jong-seok painted the flower this way to show his respect for Frida Kahlo and her indomitable spirit.



[Soundbite] Yoon Jong-seok(Painter) : "She had a spinal condition. This is a brace. I combined it with a tulip."



A golden pistol tied to a colorful flower balloon. The day he saw a flower balloon was the day former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein was executed. A gold handgun belonged to him.



[Soundbite] Yoon Jong-seok(Painter) : "Hussein’s power and wealth were portrayed as a balloon, something weak that can shrivel up and pop at a slight touch. I wanted to show how our lives could be vain and fleeting."



The artist documented everyday things and injected historical memories into them.



[Soundbite] Yoon Jong-seok(Painter) : "We live in the present and we are interested only in now. I wanted to show that something new can be created when things from the past are combined with the present."



Clear images on vast canvases. But a closer look reveals a multitude of tiny beads. The artist used paint in a syringe to create tens of thousands of dots with it. The output of this demanding labor: astonishing works of art.



[Soundbite] Yoon Jong-seok(Painter) : "I find these tiny beads very appealing because a painting’s shape and texture changes depending on your position. That is what motivates me to keep painting in dots."

