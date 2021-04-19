CANOLA FLOWER FIELD News Today 입력 2021.04.19 (15:36) 수정 2021.04.19 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A vast canola flower field was created near the Dangjin Hapdeok Dike and the Seokmun National Industrial Complex in western Korea. The dike is a world heritage irrigation site and one of the three largest dikes built in the Joseon period. The yellow flowers and the green willow trees have combined to produce an impressive sight.



[Pkg]



Yellow canola flowers are in full bloom on the lakeside. They give off the refreshing scent of spring in the wind. The flowers have bloomed along the two-kilometer trail of the Dangjin Hapdeokje Dike in western Korea. It is one of the three largest dikes built during the Joseon period and is a world heritage irrigation structure. The yellow flowers combined with the green willow trees grab the attention of locals and tourists.



[Soundbite] Lee Mi-hee(Dangjin Resident) : "The canola field is great. The weather is nice and the flowers are beautiful and there’s music playing here and there."



A vast canola flower colony is found here near the West Sea. An 8.5-hectare canola field was created around the Seokmunho Lake embankment. The field was expanded five times, from 1.7 hectares last year to 8.5 hectares, to accommodate an increasing number of visitors who travel to domestic tourist sites amid the prolonged pandemic.



[Soundbite] Jang Myeong-hwan(Livestock Support Division, Dangjin City Gov’t) : "People are tired of the prolonged pandemic. So we provide them with a beautiful sight and a place to heal their minds."



In addition to being a beautiful attraction, the canola flowers are processed into feed after they wilt, which is then sold to farmers at a low price.

