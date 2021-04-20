KIM ON PARDONING EX-PRESIDENTS News Today 입력 2021.04.20 (15:26) 수정 2021.04.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum said it's too early to remark on calls to grant pardon for convicted former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye. In an interview last year, Kim had said the issue will naturally be up for discussion after judicial procedures for the two ex-leaders come to a conclusion. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Kim also said that he didn't have enough time yet to craft a position on the direction in which real estate policy measures should be revised.

KIM ON PARDONING EX-PRESIDENTS

입력 2021-04-20 15:26:29 수정 2021-04-20 16:45:09 News Today

