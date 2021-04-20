기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

KIM ON PARDONING EX-PRESIDENTS
입력 2021.04.20 (15:26) 수정 2021.04.20 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum said it's too early to remark on calls to grant pardon for convicted former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye. In an interview last year, Kim had said the issue will naturally be up for discussion after judicial procedures for the two ex-leaders come to a conclusion. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Kim also said that he didn't have enough time yet to craft a position on the direction in which real estate policy measures should be revised.
  • KIM ON PARDONING EX-PRESIDENTS
    • 입력 2021-04-20 15:26:29
    • 수정2021-04-20 16:45:09
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum said it's too early to remark on calls to grant pardon for convicted former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye. In an interview last year, Kim had said the issue will naturally be up for discussion after judicial procedures for the two ex-leaders come to a conclusion. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Kim also said that he didn't have enough time yet to craft a position on the direction in which real estate policy measures should be revised.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!