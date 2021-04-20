기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum said it's too early to remark on calls to grant pardon for convicted former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye. In an interview last year, Kim had said the issue will naturally be up for discussion after judicial procedures for the two ex-leaders come to a conclusion. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Kim also said that he didn't have enough time yet to craft a position on the direction in which real estate policy measures should be revised.
Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum said it's too early to remark on calls to grant pardon for convicted former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye. In an interview last year, Kim had said the issue will naturally be up for discussion after judicial procedures for the two ex-leaders come to a conclusion. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Kim also said that he didn't have enough time yet to craft a position on the direction in which real estate policy measures should be revised.
- KIM ON PARDONING EX-PRESIDENTS
-
- 입력 2021-04-20 15:26:29
- 수정2021-04-20 16:45:09
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum said it's too early to remark on calls to grant pardon for convicted former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye. In an interview last year, Kim had said the issue will naturally be up for discussion after judicial procedures for the two ex-leaders come to a conclusion. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Kim also said that he didn't have enough time yet to craft a position on the direction in which real estate policy measures should be revised.
Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum said it's too early to remark on calls to grant pardon for convicted former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye. In an interview last year, Kim had said the issue will naturally be up for discussion after judicial procedures for the two ex-leaders come to a conclusion. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Kim also said that he didn't have enough time yet to craft a position on the direction in which real estate policy measures should be revised.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-