CONTINUED REPORTS OF VARIANT CASES

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has confirmed nine cases of a COVID-19 variant from India as the country continues to report daily infections in the 500s. Though there is said to be no locally transmitted case of the variant so far, experts call for preparatory measures. Also, 70 more cases of the three major COVID-19 variants have been additionally reported in Korea in the past week.



[Pkg]



The newly reported nine cases of the Indian variant include five South Koreans and four foreigners. They have all arrived from overseas and no local transmissions have yet been found. The Indian variant is called a "double mutant" as two mutations from the South African, Brazilian and US variants come together in the same evolved virus. The double mutation could be more infectious or current vaccines could be less effective against it. But authorities believe there is not yet sufficient data to support these claims.



[Soundbite] Jung Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director) : "Possibilities are raised but not yet proven. More follow-up studies and research are expected globally."



The Indian variant has been so far reported in 11 countries including India. Experts are concerned that this new variable can factor into a 4th wave of the outbreak locally.



[Soundbite] Kim Tark(Soonchunhyang Univ. Hospital Bucheon) : "The Indian variant represents mutations from the South African or Brazilian types, raising concerns of reduced vaccine protection."



Meanwhile, South Korea reported 70 more cases of the three major variants during a weeklong period, including 64 of the UK variant, five South African and one Brazilian variant. That raises the variant caseload so far to 449. If 465 other cases that appear to be epidemiologically connected are also counted, the total sums up to 914. Health authorities have also decided to require a two-week quarantine at government facilities starting Thursday for all arrivals from South Africa and Tanzania, which are countries considered at high risk of variants. But officials made it clear they are not considering any entry bans on international arrivals.

