[Anchor Lead]
Authorities said Tuesday that 1.6 million people have so far received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, accounting for 3.15% of the population. Of this total, over one million received the AstraZeneca vaccine while the Pfizer vaccine went to the rest. More than 60-thousand have been fully vaccinated with both shots.
The US State Department says that throughout 2020, the U.S. continued to have significant concerns regarding North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and its continued production of fissile material. In its 2021 compliance report on arms control, nonproliferation and disarmament issued Monday, the department also said the U.S. believes there is a possibility of additional unidentified nuclear facilities in North Korea, an observation that's been included in the report for the third year. The report also stated that sanctions will be kept until the goal of a final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea is achieved.
입력 2021-04-20 15:26:30
수정2021-04-20 16:45:09
