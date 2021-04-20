PROTESTS AGAINST JAPAN'S DECISION News Today 입력 2021.04.20 (15:26) 수정 2021.04.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korean fishers are strongly protesting against the Japanese government's decision to discharge radioactive water into the ocean. It is highly likely that Korean fishers will be dealt a direct blow if consumer distrust the safety of fisheries and marine products, following the release of radioactive water. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety says it will strengthen radioactive testing on marine products imported from Japan.



[Pkg]



Some 50 fishing vessels stand still in a circle at sea. They gathered to denounce the Japanese government's plan to dispose of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean. The fishermen strongly oppose Tokyo's decision, saying the contaminated water will flow into Korean waters to damage spawning grounds of fish and shellfish and eventually destroy the nation's marine eco system.



[Soundbite] Baek Heon-ki(Geoje Fisher) : "If radioactive water is discharged into the ocean, it will affect the whole nation and ruin our dietary life."



Roughly 170 fishing ships held a protest off the coast of Yeosu, Jeollanam-do Province. Remembering the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster's devastating impact, they worry that Japan's radioactive water discharge will again discourage consumption of marine products and deal a direct blow to their livelihoods.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-jin(Yeosu Fisher) : "If the polluted water flows into Korean waters in one or two years, people will hardly buy marine products. That means a financial crisis for us."



In an effort to help ease growing public concerns, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety launched safety inspections on marine products imported from Japan.



[Soundbite] Kim Gang-lip(Minister of Food and Drug Safety) : "Taking the ultimate responsibility for food safety, we will exert our utmost to ensure the safety of marine products consumed by Korean people."



The ministry says it has strengthened measures to ensure the safety of Japanese marine products. Last year, it introduced 13 more high purity germanium radiation detectors, bringing the total to 36. It also increased the number of staffers in charge to 12. The ministry pledged to do its best to guarantee the safety of marine products on the nation's market.

