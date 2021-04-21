N. KOREA SUSPECTED OF SLBM TESTING News Today 입력 2021.04.21 (15:03) 수정 2021.04.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Recent satellite imagery shows that North Korea appears to be getting ready to test a submarine-launched ballistic missile at the Nampo Navy Shipyard. Regardless of these signs, however, an American strategic commander told a Senate hearing that the U.S. must respond appropriately to rising North Korea threats.



[Pkg]



This is a recent satellite image of the Nampo Navy Shipyard in North Korea released by Beyond Parallel of the US think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies. Beyond Parallel claimed that a black cylindrical structure was newly erected at the shipyard, which could be a launching tube for a submarine-launched ballistic missile. But it warned that details are lacking as it could not obtain images shot from different angles. Therefore it's hard to definitively say whether the structure is a launching tube or not. Several claims have been made over the past few years that signs of SLBM testing have been detected at the shipyard based on satellite images. However, Beyond Parallel said that it could be North Korea’s deception strategy. SLBMs have been regarded as potent strategic weapons since satellite detection or counter-response is difficult. This is why any signs related to SLBMs in North Korea have been closely monitored. Experts believe Pyongyang is sending a message to Washington as the Biden administration finalizes its policy review on North Korea. Meanwhile, Admiral Charles Richards of the U.S. Strategic Command told a Senate Armed Services Committee that the U.S. must respond to North Korea’s increasing threat. His comment implies that the U.S. should take measures that correspond to the rising threat level.



[Soundbite] Adm. Charles Richard(Commander, U.S. Strategic Command)



The Biden administration is readying a new set of diplomacy-oriented policies on North Korea, but unlike the previous Trump administration, U.S. military authorities have said very little about diplomacy with Pyongyang.

