기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

SCHOOLS TO TAKE PCR TESTS
입력 2021.04.21 (15:03) 수정 2021.04.21 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae announced today that the students and teachers in Seoul will take preemptive PCR tests, starting early next month. The Education Ministry and the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education will send 3-member teams, which will include a nurse and an epidemiologist, to travel to the schools in the area and administer tests to any asymptomatic individual who wants to be tested. With the rising number of asymptomatic and untraceable infections, the Ministry explained that the preemptive PCR tests are to be administered to find infected individuals early and halt the spread.
  • SCHOOLS TO TAKE PCR TESTS
    • 입력 2021-04-21 15:03:09
    • 수정2021-04-21 16:45:21
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae announced today that the students and teachers in Seoul will take preemptive PCR tests, starting early next month. The Education Ministry and the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education will send 3-member teams, which will include a nurse and an epidemiologist, to travel to the schools in the area and administer tests to any asymptomatic individual who wants to be tested. With the rising number of asymptomatic and untraceable infections, the Ministry explained that the preemptive PCR tests are to be administered to find infected individuals early and halt the spread.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!