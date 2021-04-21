SCHOOLS TO TAKE PCR TESTS

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae announced today that the students and teachers in Seoul will take preemptive PCR tests, starting early next month. The Education Ministry and the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education will send 3-member teams, which will include a nurse and an epidemiologist, to travel to the schools in the area and administer tests to any asymptomatic individual who wants to be tested. With the rising number of asymptomatic and untraceable infections, the Ministry explained that the preemptive PCR tests are to be administered to find infected individuals early and halt the spread.
[Anchor Lead]
Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae announced today that the students and teachers in Seoul will take preemptive PCR tests, starting early next month. The Education Ministry and the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education will send 3-member teams, which will include a nurse and an epidemiologist, to travel to the schools in the area and administer tests to any asymptomatic individual who wants to be tested. With the rising number of asymptomatic and untraceable infections, the Ministry explained that the preemptive PCR tests are to be administered to find infected individuals early and halt the spread.
