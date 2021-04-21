SCHOOLS TO TAKE PCR TESTS News Today 입력 2021.04.21 (15:03) 수정 2021.04.21 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae announced today that the students and teachers in Seoul will take preemptive PCR tests, starting early next month. The Education Ministry and the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education will send 3-member teams, which will include a nurse and an epidemiologist, to travel to the schools in the area and administer tests to any asymptomatic individual who wants to be tested. With the rising number of asymptomatic and untraceable infections, the Ministry explained that the preemptive PCR tests are to be administered to find infected individuals early and halt the spread.

SCHOOLS TO TAKE PCR TESTS

입력 2021-04-21 15:03:09 수정 2021-04-21 16:45:21 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae announced today that the students and teachers in Seoul will take preemptive PCR tests, starting early next month. The Education Ministry and the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education will send 3-member teams, which will include a nurse and an epidemiologist, to travel to the schools in the area and administer tests to any asymptomatic individual who wants to be tested. With the rising number of asymptomatic and untraceable infections, the Ministry explained that the preemptive PCR tests are to be administered to find infected individuals early and halt the spread.