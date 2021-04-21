DELAYS IN MODERNA VACCINE SUPPLIES News Today 입력 2021.04.21 (15:03) 수정 2021.04.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Some 20 million doses of the Moderna vaccine are to arrive in Korea in the second half of the year instead of the initially planned first half. The government says 12 million people will be able to receive their first shots in the first half of the year using vaccine vials that have already been secured.



[Pkg]



Last December South Korea secured 20 million doses of the Moderna vaccine after President Moon Jae-in personally spoke with the company's CEO on the phone. The promised vaccine vials were to arrive in the nation in the second quarter of the year, but their import has been postponed.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-hye(Rep. PPP) : "Cheong Wa Dae said it would secure 20 million doses in the second quarter. Where are those doses now?"



[Soundbite] Hong Nam-ki(Minister of Finance and Economy) : "We can't bring many doses in the first half of the year. I can tell you that they will be brought in the second half."



Despite disruptions in vaccine supply, the government's immunization plan for the first half of 2021 remains unchanged. Reportedly, some 12 million people can receive their first shots using vaccines that have already been secured. So far, more than 1.6 million people have received their first shots. To meet the government's goal, 1.5 million more must get vaccinated within this month. Health authorities say it's quite feasible as there are enough vaccination centers in the nation. Some 1700 vaccination centers nationwide are in operation now. Around 121,000 people were inoculated on Monday alone. That's the highest number since the vaccination campaign began in Korea. Authorities plan to open 260 more vaccination centers to speed up the immunization process. The question is whether or not the promised doses will arrive as planned. Authorities say 7 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine are to arrive by June. They will be administered to 3.5 million people aged 75 or older.



[Soundbite] Hong Jeong-ik(COVID-19 Vaccination Taskforce) : "Some get vaccinated earlier, some later. There will be no delays or denial of access to vaccination."



Some 7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are expected by May or June, but the exact date is unclear. It's also undetermined when they can be brought via the COVAX Facility. Another factor is encouraging more people to get vaccinated.

