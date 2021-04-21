OH APOLOGIZES TO SEXUAL ABUSE VICTIM News Today 입력 2021.04.21 (15:03) 수정 2021.04.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has apologized to the victim of his predecessor's sexual abuse. He vowed to immediately expel officials who are caught for sexual misconduct. The victim thanked the mayor for his sincere apology and urged him to re-investigate the matter.



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has made a public apology for the sexual abuse of his late predecessor, Park Won-soon. It's the first public apology from the head of the city government since the scandal broke out last July.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor）："As the mayor of Seoul, I offer a sincere apology. I offer my words of consolation to the victim and her family, who have endured unspeakable suffering over the past year."



Oh pointed at poor response from the Seoul Metropolitan government. He said he has taken disciplinary action against the official who set up an altar for the late mayor in Seoul Square, which caused enormous pain and despair to the victim. Oh promised to make sure the victim can return to her job without any problems, and has accepted her request to re-investigate the matter.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor）: "She asked me to find the truth without dismissing those involved in the reinvestigation."



The victim welcomed Oh's apology. saying, "It took a long time for common-sense things to happen." Her written statement reads, "The sincere apology from a responsible person who knows what went wrong has made me cry." Seoul City has decided to set up a team of independent experts to eradicate sexual abuse and take harsh measures against those who commit secondary victimization. City officials who are caught for sexual misconduct will also be expelled immediately. However, re-investigating the case and finding new facts is expected to be difficult, as the Seoul Metropolitan Government has no investigative authority. Most of the officials embroiled in the scandal have also already resigned.

