S. KOREA'S WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL TEAM News Today 입력 2021.04.21 (15:03)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea’s wheelchair basketball team, competing in the Paralympics for the first time in 21 years, is aiming for a top four finish at the Tokyo games. The team is training hard to keep a promise made with Han Sa-hyun, their late coach and a legend in the world of wheelchair basketball. What’s the story? Take a look.



[Pkg]



South Korea’s national wheelchair basketball team begins intensive training. The practice match is as heated as a real game. Just four months to the Tokyo Paralympics. It’s the first Olympics in 21 years since the 2000 Sydney games. The goal is to reach the semifinals. It’s a promise made with coach Han Sa-hyun who passed away last year from liver cancer.



[Soundbite] Jo Seung-hyeon(Nat'l wheelchair basketball team) : "Reaching the final four is a goal set by the late coach in 2010. It’s been our goal for 10 years so the athletes are determined to make it come true."



The late coach is a legend who led the national team to victory against Japan in the 2014 Asian Para Games. Team Korea’s triumphant run at the time was even made into a documentary, and moved many viewers.



[Soundbite] Han Sa-hyun(After winning 2014 Asian Para Games) : "I’m so happy we accomplished our goal. The players worked so hard. (What do you want to do now?) I just want to give them a hug. Every single one of them."



Even after being diagnosed with liver cancer in 2018, coach Han continued to lead the national team and helped them advance to the Tokyo Paralympics.



[Soundbite] Lee Yun-joo(Nat'l wheelchair basketball team) : "I owe coach Han a great deal. I believe he will watch us in Tokyo and give us strength and encouragement."



The athletes are determined to present their late leader a very meaningful gift through their performance at Tokyo.



[Soundbite] "Paralympics semifinals! Let’s do it!"



