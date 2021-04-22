기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

FOREIGN MINISTRY DECLINES COMMENT
입력 2021.04.22 (15:14) 수정 2021.04.22 (17:10) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Foreign Ministry declined to comment on a Seoul court's decision to dismiss a compensation suit against Tokyo filed by Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery. While saying that it is working to identify the details of the ruling, the ministry added the government will do its best to restore the honor and dignity of the sexual slavery victims. The Seoul Central District Court delivered the decision on Wednesday, complicating the victims' efforts to hold the Japanese government accountable for the war crime.
  • FOREIGN MINISTRY DECLINES COMMENT
    • 입력 2021-04-22 15:14:28
    • 수정2021-04-22 17:10:27
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Foreign Ministry declined to comment on a Seoul court's decision to dismiss a compensation suit against Tokyo filed by Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery. While saying that it is working to identify the details of the ruling, the ministry added the government will do its best to restore the honor and dignity of the sexual slavery victims. The Seoul Central District Court delivered the decision on Wednesday, complicating the victims' efforts to hold the Japanese government accountable for the war crime.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!