[Anchor Lead]
The Foreign Ministry declined to comment on a Seoul court's decision to dismiss a compensation suit against Tokyo filed by Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery. While saying that it is working to identify the details of the ruling, the ministry added the government will do its best to restore the honor and dignity of the sexual slavery victims. The Seoul Central District Court delivered the decision on Wednesday, complicating the victims' efforts to hold the Japanese government accountable for the war crime.
- FOREIGN MINISTRY DECLINES COMMENT
-
입력 2021-04-22 15:14:28
- 수정2021-04-22 17:10:27
