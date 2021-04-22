MOON INVITES SEOUL & BUSAN MAYORS News Today 입력 2021.04.22 (15:14) 수정 2021.04.22 (17:10)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in invited the newly elected mayors of Seoul and Busan to luncheon at Cheong Wa Dae. The two requested amnesty for two convicted former presidents. President Moon said public consensus and national unity must be taken into consideration first.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in held a luncheon with the newly elected mayors of Seoul and Busan, both from the main opposition party. Cheong Wa Dae called the event "The president's message on the outcome of the elections."



[Soundbite] (Pres. Moon Jae-in) : "You must be very busy now, as you began your duties upon election."



[Soundbite] Park Heong-joon(Busan mayor) : "Thank you for inviting us to this special event."



At the session lasting around an hour and 20 minutes, the trio discussed various topics, and focused on cooperation. The municipal government chiefs asked the president to let local governments decide COVID-19 vaccination eligibility. At the end of the meeting, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon brought up the issue of amnesty for two convicted former presidents, Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak. He said they deserve pardons as honorable citizens and asked Moon to achieve great unity by pardoning them. President Moon said it's sad that the two former leaders are imprisoned, but public consensus and national unity must be taken into consideration first. According to Cheong Wa Dae the president's remarks represent his previous stance rather than an agreement or a disagreement. At a separate briefing, the Busan mayor quoted Moon as saying that the issue is worth mentioning. The People Power Party has been frequently raising the issue of amnesty for the two convicted former presidents.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(PPP) : "Many people are worried about the two former presidents being incarcerated for so long."



Some of the younger members of the main opposition bloc claim it is inappropriate to discuss pardons at this point in time.

