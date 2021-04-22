MOON URGES BIDEN TO ENGAGE WITH N. KOREA News Today 입력 2021.04.22 (15:14) 수정 2021.04.22 (17:10)

[Anchor Lead]



As he looks forward to a ROK-US summit next month, President Moon Jae-in, in an interview with the New York Times, urged President Biden to engage with North Korea now. The South Korean president called for his American counterpart to cooperate with China as the conflict between the two superpowers could undermine the effort to denuclearize North Korea.



[Pkg]



The United States and North Korea must quickly begin negotiations. This is what President Moon Jae-in emphasized in an interview with the New York Times. He is set to meet President Biden for a summit next month. The South Korean president also spoke on his hopes that“President Biden would go down as a historic president that has achieved substantive and irreversible progress for the complete denuclearization and peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula. Moon had asked for the Biden administration’s proactive efforts in resuming stalled talks with North Korea. According to the South Korean leader, former President Trump’s effort on North Korea just “beat around the bush but failed to pull through.” Nonetheless, he said that if they built further on something that President Trump had left, they would see this effort come to fruition under Biden’s leadership. That remark appears to be President Moon's way of asking in a roundabout way the United States to observe the 2018 Singapore agreement signed by Trump and Kim Jong-un. The president also stressed that once the talks begin again, the two countries should move in “gradual and phased” steps, “exchanging concessions and incentives simultaneously along the way.”



[Soundbite] Prof. Park Won-gon(Dept. of N. Korean Studies, Ewha Womans Univ.) : "Because time is of the essence and North Korea may still provoke, I believe he wanted to emphasize that U.S.-N. Korea talks must resume as soon as possible."



President Moon also urged the United States and China to cooperate, saying that North Korea could “take advantage of” mounting tensions between the two countries and “capitalize on it.”

