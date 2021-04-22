NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.04.22 (15:14) 수정 2021.04.22 (17:10)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has reportedly ordered his aides to review the possibility of introducing Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. A senior presidential official said Wednesday the president accepted his aides' advice to consider various options to procure COVID-19 vaccines more stably. Moon then instructed them to study other countries' cases. The National Security Council also discussed the issue at last week's meeting.

According to a survey of 5,000 people conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, over 48 percent of respondents said the current level of punishment for cruelty to animals is not strict enough. More than half of them answered it is necessary to legally punish those who abuse animals. Over 96 percent agreed those physically abusing animals should face punishment.

