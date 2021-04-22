NATIONAL ASSEMBLY AGREES TO ARREST LEE News Today 입력 2021.04.22 (15:14) 수정 2021.04.22 (17:10)

[Anchor Lead]



The National Assembly voted to agree with the arrest of independent lawmaker Lee Sang-jik for embezzlement and breach of trust. The Eastar Jet founder claimed that he is being persecuted by the prosecution and that his fellow representatives would be subjected to the same, but a majority of the National Assembly members voted for his arrest.



[Pkg]



The prosecution had requested an arrest warrant on Lee Sang-jik, an independent lawmaker and the Eastar Jet founder, for causing 43 billion won in losses to the company and embezzling more than 4 billion won. Before the vote began at the National Assembly Lee pleaded with his fellow lawmakers that this is the prosecution’s arrogant persecution and warned that they will be subjected to the same, but to no avail.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-jik(Independent Representative) : "Don’t forget that you can also be subjected anytime to this unbearable humiliation and indignity from the prosecution."



206 out of 255 participants voted yes. In addition to the members of the opposition parties, most of the Democratic Party where Lee was once a member voted in favor of the arrest. Prior to the vote, Lee sent letters to Democratic Party lawmakers to ask for leniency. But his plea ended up causing more harm, as he explained that his daughter’s 100-million-won Porsche was leased with company money to ensure her safety while driving.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-jik(Independent Representative) : "I didn’t buy it. It was a leased company vehicle."



The Democratic Party apparently cut ties with Lee, saying that the arrest is a natural outcome of stern reprimand for unfair practices. The People Power Party pointed out that two representatives who came under vote for arrest in the 21st National Assembly session were both from the Democratic Party. The court plans to review whether Lee should be arrested as early as this week. According to the Eastar Jet labor union, when he showed up recently in court for the allegation of violating election law, Lee supposedly said that he is like a phoenix and he will show how the phoenix rises from the ashes.

