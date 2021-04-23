기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea added 797 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the highest daily count in 106 days since early January. The country’s accumulated caseload has passed 117-thousand. Of the new cases, 758 are local transmissions and 39 are from overseas. Of the domestic cases, nearly 300 come from Gyeonggi Province and close to 200 from capital Seoul. Three more deaths have been reported raising the death toll to 1,811. The fatality rate stands at 1.54%.
- S. KOREA ADDS 797 NEW CASES
