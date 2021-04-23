NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.04.23 (15:18) 수정 2021.04.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says there is no immediate need to purchase Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine as the government has sealed deals to secure doses enough for 79 million people. Speaking in a radio program, Chung also stressed government responsibility and a comprehensive assessment noting that vaccine leftovers will cause a financial loss. But he added that the Russian vaccine can be used as a Plan B if necessary, given its improved reliability.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum conveyed caution regarding calls by some politicians to revise the real estate tax system. He said the government can play a positive role in terms of housing supply as witnessed with the measures announced in February. Kim assured there are valid reasons behind the current taxation rules. He said if principles are easily changed, that can give a wrong message to the real estate market as a whole.

