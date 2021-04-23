LEE JAE-YONG ATTENDS FIRST TRIAL News Today 입력 2021.04.23 (15:18) 수정 2021.04.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Allegations of an illegal merger between Samsung C&T Corporation and Cheil Industries stemmed from the accusation that Samsung had organized illegal activities to ensure that the group’s management right be passed to Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong. At his first trial for that charge, Lee’s representatives pleaded not guilty, saying that no laws were broken during the merger process.



[Pkg]



Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison for his involvement in the 2016 bribery scandal. He showed up for another trial three months after being incarcerated. This time the trial was for the allegation of an illegal succession of management rights, indicted by the prosecution last September. The de facto Samsung chief looked haggard from having undergone an appendicitis surgery. In the courtroom he personally said that he does not admit to the charges after the prosecutors and his attorneys made statements. The essence of the charges is that Samsung’s Global Strategy Group made false disclosures, manipulated stock prices and committed other systematic crimes during the merger of Samsung C&T Corporation and Cheil Industries. The prosecution argued that such activities aimed to give the management rights to Lee and to strengthen his control over the group. The prosecution claimed the interests of the company and shareholders were ignored during this process. They even maintained that Lee was overseeing these illegal activities as he had received reports and gave orders regarding the merger. But Lee’s attorneys countered that the merger proceeded legally in accordance with the two companies’ management needs and that the interests of shareholders were fully considered. They emphasized that Lee had not been briefed on most matters concerning the merger. Lee’s representatives added that the defendant is being treated unfairly, and that the defense team is led to believe the prosecution may be regarding Lee and Samsung executives as members of a criminal organization. Witness cross-examination will begin in the next trial slated for May 6th. Trials are to take place once every week starting in June, but given that roughly 250 witnesses have to testify, it is questionable whether the trial could wrap up some time next year.

입력 2021-04-23

