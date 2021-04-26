YOUN YUH JUNG WINS OSCAR AWARD News Today 입력 2021.04.26 (15:30) 수정 2021.04.26 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung was named the best supporting actress at the 93rd Academy Awards for her work in “Minari.” She now became the first Korean to win an Oscar for best supporting actress.



[Pkg]



Youn Yuh-jung won the best supporting actress award at the 93rd Academy Awards just as expected. She became the first Korean to win an Oscar in an acting category.



[Soundbite] Youn Yuh-jung(Best supporting actress)



The chances of her winning an Oscar were considered very high. She has long been regarded as the clear front runner in the best supporting actress category since she won the Screen Actors Guild award, often regarded as the predictor of the Academy Awards, earlier this month as well as the British Academy Film Awards and 36 other awards. About two hours before the ceremony, Youn in a simple black dress walked down the red carpet with her co-star, Han Yeri. The two actresses posed for several shots at the request of reporters. Youn was even asked for solo shoots. Director Lee Isaac Chung and other Minari cast members, including Steven Yeun and Alan Kim, who played the young son, showed up on the red carpet as well. Director Bong Joon-ho who won four Oscars last year for “Parasite” announced the winner of the best director category. He appeared with Sharon Choi, his interpreter at last year’s ceremony. He had asked the nominees about their thoughts on directing and read out their answers before announcing the winner. This year’s Academy Awards ceremony took place about two months later than usual because of the pandemic. A special stage was set up at Union Station to hold an in-person event.

YOUN YUH JUNG WINS OSCAR AWARD

입력 2021-04-26 15:30:06 수정 2021-04-26 16:46:29 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung was named the best supporting actress at the 93rd Academy Awards for her work in “Minari.” She now became the first Korean to win an Oscar for best supporting actress.



[Pkg]



Youn Yuh-jung won the best supporting actress award at the 93rd Academy Awards just as expected. She became the first Korean to win an Oscar in an acting category.



[Soundbite] Youn Yuh-jung(Best supporting actress)



The chances of her winning an Oscar were considered very high. She has long been regarded as the clear front runner in the best supporting actress category since she won the Screen Actors Guild award, often regarded as the predictor of the Academy Awards, earlier this month as well as the British Academy Film Awards and 36 other awards. About two hours before the ceremony, Youn in a simple black dress walked down the red carpet with her co-star, Han Yeri. The two actresses posed for several shots at the request of reporters. Youn was even asked for solo shoots. Director Lee Isaac Chung and other Minari cast members, including Steven Yeun and Alan Kim, who played the young son, showed up on the red carpet as well. Director Bong Joon-ho who won four Oscars last year for “Parasite” announced the winner of the best director category. He appeared with Sharon Choi, his interpreter at last year’s ceremony. He had asked the nominees about their thoughts on directing and read out their answers before announcing the winner. This year’s Academy Awards ceremony took place about two months later than usual because of the pandemic. A special stage was set up at Union Station to hold an in-person event.