JM MENTIONS NEW PROSECUTOR CANDIDATES
입력 2021.04.26 (15:30) 수정 2021.04.26 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said Monday a list of candidates for a new prosecutor general will be sent to a recommendation committee later in the day. But Park declined to elaborate on whether or not the candidate list includes Lee Sung-yoon, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office. The minister then stressed Lee’s request that an independent panel review the legitimacy of an ongoing investigation into him is separate from the nomination of the new top prosecutor. Lee is now accused of interfering in and stopping an investigation into the Justice Ministry's alleged violation in issuing a travel ban against former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui in 2019.
