FARMERS TURN INTO SPECIAL CROP EXPERTS

[Anchor Lead]



Young farmers who relocated to rural communities from cities are bound to experience many difficulties while learning how to farm. But there are some new farmers who enjoy success by sharing the latest information and growing high-value crops.



[Pkg]



In this fragrant greenhouse, workers are busy picking rosemary leaves. Thyme sprigs are collected in a basket as well. These herbs fetching 10,000 won per 100 grams are delivered to cafes or high-end restaurants to be consumed or to be used as decoration.



[Soundbite] Lee Jeong-hwan(Started farming 4 years ago) : "People know more about herbs now. Herb consumption increases as the number of cafes continues to grow."



In Hongseong alone, there are more than 30 young farmers who grow special crops like Lee Jeong-hwan, who is just learning the ropes. Young people who moved from cities organized a group around 4 years ago to study how to select, cultivate and market crops. Now they are experts in specialty produce. They developed a way to cultivate rucola, also known as arugula, a leafy vegetable that is often used in pizza and pasta.



[Soundbite] Lee Chung-hee(Started farming 5 years ago) : "Everyone was having a hard time, so we decided to band together and share information."



The local government encouraged more information sharing among them and even introduced them to distributors. As a result, their annual income rose to roughly 100 million won in less than 4 years.



[Soundbite] Jo Sun-yeong(Eco-friendly Farming Team, Hongseong-gun County Gov’t) : "There are small distributors. We help the young farmers sell their produce through such channels."



These young farmers found a niche in the produce market. They are sharing various farming info through their exchanges and finding success in specialty crop cultivation.

