OUTBREAKS AMONG VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS News Today 입력 2021.04.27 (15:30)

[Anchor Lead]



Cases of COVID-19 outbreaks among those vaccinated have been detected in Korea as well. It takes weeks for COVID-19 antibodies to form. Health authorities are urging the public to continue to take precautions even after getting vaccinated.



[Pkg]



Six people at this facility for seniors have contracted COVID-19. All of them had received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.



[Soundbite] (Official at Seongdong-gu Dist. Office) : "A nursing facility worker was confirmed to have COVID-19 last Friday. Five more cases were confirmed later. The rest tested negative."



Workers at assisted living facilities were vaccinated on April 12. Long-term residents at such facilities received their shots on April 19 and 20. The six cases were confirmed on April 24 and 25. It takes 2-3 weeks for COVID-19 antibodies to form after inoculation. The outbreaks apparently occurred before the antibodies were able to form. An epidemiological investigation has revealed that the long-term residents shared a space for prolonged periods and had meals together. Experts are urging the public to keep their guards up until receiving the second dose and until antibodies are formed completely.



[Soundbite] Eom Joong-sik(Prof., Gachon Univ.) : "Those who don't wear masks and come into contact with others after getting vaccinated can contract the virus."



Most of the cluster outbreaks in Seoul were related to workplaces, cafes, restaurants and private gatherings. This shows that the virus spreads easily through everyday activities. The ongoing special quarantine period is to last through May 2. The Seoul Metropolitan Government is devising measures to curb outbreaks at outdoor gatherings, where precautions are not followed properly. The government hopes to ease the restrictions once herd immunity is achieved in high-risk groups.

