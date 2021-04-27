기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum has expressed difficulty in institutionalizing cryptocurrencies. But speaking to reporters, he said preparations will be made to ensure a level of transparency as related concerns can't be left neglected. Kim called for a certain degree of normalized trading through an exchange platform by September. He also stressed that making deposits and withdrawals should be carried out through bank accounts to prevent potential mishaps and losses.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon says the ongoing renovation of Gwanghwamun Plaza in downtown Seoul will continue. In a statement Tuesday, he said that after much review and discussions, the city has decided to continue with the project but adjust and improve on the current plan. He explained that construction has already proceeded considerably and scrapping the project would waste 40 billion won in taxpayer money.
Korea Customs Service says it has found 61 foreigners who illegally purchased Seoul apartment homes priced over 500 million won such as through tax evasion. The watchdog has been looking into some 500 non-Koreans who made apartment purchases in the past 3 years with ambiguous financial sources. The 61 individuals purchased 55 houses worth 84 billion won. The customs service will lodge complaints against those who evaded tax and impose fines or bring in the prosecution for those who did not report their real estate purchases to foreign exchange authorities.
