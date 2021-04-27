STEPS TO LIST TOMBS ON UNESCO News Today 입력 2021.04.27 (15:30) 수정 2021.04.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has taken first steps to add a cluster of ancient tombs to the UNESCO list of World Heritage sites. It is believed that the tombs were built for ruling-class people of the Gaya confederacy, which was later merged into the Silla Kingdom. The relics recently passed the UNESCO World Heritage Center's conservation state assessment. UNESCO's advisory panel will likely conduct an on-site inspection in early as this September.



A cluster of tombs is situated along a mountain ridge. The tombs were built for kings who ruled Daegaya during the fifth and sixth centuries. The tomb cluster stretches across seven cities and counties, including Goryeong in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, Gimhae in Gyeognsangnam-do and Namwon in Jeollabuk-do Province. So it offers glimpses into Gaya's unique political system as a confederacy. Not only was this excavation impressive due to its size, the discovery unveiled Korea's first grave that used the ancient practice of burying the living with the deceased.



[Soundbite] Sohn Jeong-mi(Researcher) : "Among tomb clusters recommended to be named a World Heritage site, the Gaya cluster houses the largest number of graves in the narrowest area. The practice of burying the living with the deceased is also well-preserved in the Jisan-dong cluster."



Inside the tombs, various relics were discovered ranging from the king's accessories to earthenware. The Cultural Heritage Administration is taking steps to register the Gaya tomb cluster on the UNESCO list of World Heritage properties.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-hong(Goryeong-gun County Office) : "Domestic procedures to register the Gaya tomb cluster on the UNESCO list were all completed. The registration application was submitted to the World Heritage Center and the tombs have passed a conservation state examination."



Following the on-site inspection, the UNESCO advisory panel will hold a meeting around July next year to decide on whether to add the tomb cluster to the World Heritage list.

입력 2021-04-27 15:30:19 수정 2021-04-27 16:46:15 News Today

