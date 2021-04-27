PROGRAMS THAT HELP ADAPT TO COUNTRY LIFE News Today 입력 2021.04.27 (15:30) 수정 2021.04.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Many people may think of moving to a rural area after retirement. But they are hesitant about putting the thought into action out of concerns for lifestyle changes and unfamiliar living conditions. For these people, local governments in Gangwon-do Province are operating programs to help them get hands-on experiences with country life.



[Pkg]



A sheet of vinyl is placed over the soil to keep the farm free of weeds. Nine couples of retirees arrived in this grape village in Yeongwol, Gangwon-do Province, two months ago.



[Soundbite] Lee Se-jin(Participant) : "It's sometimes tough since I use muscles that I rarely use in my everyday life. But mentally, I feel relaxed living with rural people and experiencing their generosity."



A class on apple farming has been held at an orchard on the outskirts of a city.



[Soundbite] "You have to pick flowers leaving the center circle, like this."



The partcipants currently live in a village near Chuncheon, Gangwon-do Province.



[Soundbite] Kim Seung-jin (Participant) : "Based on the experiences I obtained through this program, I plan to serve as a bridge between urban and rural regions and promote their exchanges."



Most cities and counties in Gangwon-do Province are operating programs for urban residents to experience life in the countryside. Education and lodging costs are mostly free so participants just pay for their meals during their stay, which can be between one to six months. If they decide to move to the province, the new residents will receive settlement grants of up to 15 million won for two years.



[Soundbite] Lee Gwi-nam(Yeongwol Yemil Grape Village) : "There are people who are determined to move to rural areas. So we are making thorough preparations to support them."



The programs are producing some tangible results, including the four households that have settled in Yeongwol.

