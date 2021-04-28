MOON MEETS WITH NOVAVAX CHIEF News Today 입력 2021.04.28 (15:30) 수정 2021.04.28 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has personally met with the chief of Novavax to discuss stable vaccine supply. The president is poised to bring all of the promised vaccine vials. Health authorities say even if various types of vaccines are introduced in the second half of the year, individuals will have no right to choose which vaccine to receive.



[Pkg]



Novavax President and CEO Stanley Erck visited Cheong Wa Dae. This comes three months after he and President Moon Jae-in first spoke on the phone.



[Soundbite] (Pres. Moon Jae-in) : "SK has signed a deal for contract manufacturing through technology transfer. The vaccine is already being produced in Korea. It's very meaningful to us."



The government says the Novavax chief agreed to extend the technology transfer contract scheduled to expire late this year to 2022 or later.



[Soundbite] Lee Ki-il(Pan-governmental taskforce for importing COVID-19 vaccines) : "If enough vaccines are produced next year as well, we will have equipment and technology for locally producing vaccines for Korean citizens."



The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety vowed to approve the use of the Novavax vaccine as soon as possible. If it's approved in the first half of the year, 20 million doses will likely be supplied by the third quarter. But it's still unclear when the remaining 20 million doses will be brought in. COVID-19 vaccines of various kinds are expected to be available in larger amounts in H2. However, to ensure efficiency individuals will not have the right to choose which vaccine to receive.



[Soundbite] Jung Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director) : "We will select the type of vaccine, vaccination centers and those eligible in the second half of the year as well."



Health authorities are discussing when to bring AstraZeneca vaccine vials allocated for the second quarter through the Covax Facility. They will announce vaccination plans for the May-June period, early next week.

