CARDINAL CHEONG JIN-SUK DIES News Today 입력 2021.04.28 (15:30)

[Anchor Lead]



Cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk, former Catholic archbishop of Seoul, has died at the age of 90. His funeral will take place at Myeongdong Cathedral starting today for 5 days.



[Pkg]



Myeongdong Cathedral late at night... The body of Cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk placed in a translucent casket is brought in for the first memorial service held by Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung.



[Soundbite] Cardinal Yeom Soo-jung(Catholic archbishop of Seoul) : "Cardinal Nicholas has taught us many good things. He walked the walk rather than just talking the talk."



Born into a Catholic family in 1931, Cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk lived through the horror of the Korean War before becoming a priest. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1961. Nine years later he was appointed Bishop of Cheongju, becoming the youngest bishop in Korea.



[Soundbite] "The Vatican appoints Archbishop Cheong Jin-suk as cardinal."



In 2006, Father Cheong became the second cardinal in Korea.



[Soundbite] Cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk(2006, first service after becoming cardinal)： "When preaching the gospel, make sure that everybody regardless of their social status can live happily forever in God's hands."



Known as an expert in canon law, Father Cheong led the project to translate the Code of Canon Law into Korean, and published more than 60 books. Always a harsh critic of society, the cardinal was hospitalized in February and died of old age on Tuesday. He left these words: "Thank you. Be always happy. Living happily is what God wants for you." During his lifetime, the cardinal expressed his will to donate his organs. He has posthumously donated his corneas. The cardinal's funeral will be held at Myeongdong Cathedral for five days.

