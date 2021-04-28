‘MINARI’ GARNERS DOMESTIC ATTENTION News Today 입력 2021.04.28 (15:30) 수정 2021.04.28 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



With the Oscar win of actress Youn Yuh-jung, the film “Minari” which hit theaters last month is under renewed spotlight, climbing back up on box office rankings. Youn’s maiden film “Woman of Fire” will also be re-released after 50 years this weekend.



[Pkg]



Youn Yuh-jung’s acceptance speech for her best supporting actress win at the Academy Awards. It was a historic moment in Korea’s 102-year cinematic history. Her speech grabbed the attention of viewers across the globe. Following news of her Oscar triumph, the film “Minari,” released last month, is gaining renewed interest. On Monday alone, the film drew some 5,000 moviegoers, and climbed back to the upper box office rankings.



[Soundbite] Bang Hyo-suk(Moviegoer) : "I love her personality. She is hip and cool and also witty. There are many things to learn from her."



Accumulated ticket sales of the past 9 weeks reach 944-thousand, inching closer to the one million mark.



[Soundbite] Kim Seong-gon(Moviegoer) : "Her acceptance speech was moving and her interviews are so genuine. I’m attracted to that."



Youn’s debut film was the 1971 “Woman of Fire” when she was 24 years old. It is the very movie whose director, the late Kim Ki-young, she mentioned and gave thanks to in her Oscar acceptance speech.



[Soundbite] Youn Yuh-jung(Actress)



The original film roll has been lost and only its copy submitted to a foreign film festival remains. “Woman of Fire” will now be back in HD at theaters this weekend.



[Soundbite] Kim Nam-hee(Film distributor) : "'Woman of Fire' only exists in a French subtitle version. It hasn’t been well kept. A cleaning, correction and restoration process is under way."



With her seasoned acting and witty speech, Youn has enthralled global movie fans. The buzz of the Oscar win is expected to continue for the time being.

