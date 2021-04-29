CLIMATE CHANGE AFFECTS SEASONAL DIVISIONS News Today 입력 2021.04.29 (15:14) 수정 2021.04.29 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The 24 solar terms of the traditional lunar calendar are gradually becoming obsolete due to rapid climate change. Temperatures in Seoul have risen nearly 2 degrees Celsius in the past century, making the seasonal divisions lose their original meaning.



[Pkg]



Athletes skate on the frozen Hangang River ahead of a competition. People are gathered at the center of the frozen river taking in the winter view. This is a scene from the 1950s.



[Soundbite] (Daehan News(1956)) : "This year we're having a cold spell a week earlier than in previous years. The Hangang River froze earlier, and young people are having fun skating on it."



But nowadays it's hard to witness the Hangang River frozen so deep. Even during cold spells, it rarely freezes completely. One of the reasons is the rapid rise in temperatures. Temperatures in six cities in Korea have risen 1.6 degrees on average in the past century. In large cities such as Daegu and Seoul the increase was twice the level recorded in smaller cities. Spring and winter temperatures have surged particularly noticeably. A century ago, winter temperatures during Daehan, or the Great Cold, fell to 2.1 degrees below zero. But nowadays they are 3 degrees higher. In fact, Daehan is even warmer than Ipchun or Usu 100 years ago.



[Soundbite] Kim Jung-shik(Korea Meteorological Administration): "Spring and winter seasonal divisions have higher temperatures these days. A noticeable increase in the lowest temperatures indicates global warming."



The length of each season has also changed. A century ago, the longest season was winter. Now the year's coldest season is22 days shorter and only lasts 87 days. Summer is 20 days longer, and is the longest season of the year. There are fewer cold spells but more tropical nights, heat waves and torrential rains. Climate experts are warning that if nothing is done urgently to prevent global warming, half of the year will become summer months by the end of this century.

CLIMATE CHANGE AFFECTS SEASONAL DIVISIONS

입력 2021-04-29 15:14:09 수정 2021-04-29 16:45:24 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The 24 solar terms of the traditional lunar calendar are gradually becoming obsolete due to rapid climate change. Temperatures in Seoul have risen nearly 2 degrees Celsius in the past century, making the seasonal divisions lose their original meaning.



[Pkg]



Athletes skate on the frozen Hangang River ahead of a competition. People are gathered at the center of the frozen river taking in the winter view. This is a scene from the 1950s.



[Soundbite] (Daehan News(1956)) : "This year we're having a cold spell a week earlier than in previous years. The Hangang River froze earlier, and young people are having fun skating on it."



But nowadays it's hard to witness the Hangang River frozen so deep. Even during cold spells, it rarely freezes completely. One of the reasons is the rapid rise in temperatures. Temperatures in six cities in Korea have risen 1.6 degrees on average in the past century. In large cities such as Daegu and Seoul the increase was twice the level recorded in smaller cities. Spring and winter temperatures have surged particularly noticeably. A century ago, winter temperatures during Daehan, or the Great Cold, fell to 2.1 degrees below zero. But nowadays they are 3 degrees higher. In fact, Daehan is even warmer than Ipchun or Usu 100 years ago.



[Soundbite] Kim Jung-shik(Korea Meteorological Administration): "Spring and winter seasonal divisions have higher temperatures these days. A noticeable increase in the lowest temperatures indicates global warming."



The length of each season has also changed. A century ago, the longest season was winter. Now the year's coldest season is22 days shorter and only lasts 87 days. Summer is 20 days longer, and is the longest season of the year. There are fewer cold spells but more tropical nights, heat waves and torrential rains. Climate experts are warning that if nothing is done urgently to prevent global warming, half of the year will become summer months by the end of this century.