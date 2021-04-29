SELF-SUFFICIENCY CAFES JOIN HANDS News Today 입력 2021.04.29 (15:14) 수정 2021.04.29 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Some 20 cafes in Incheon dedicated to helping low-income workers and single parents gain financial independence have joined hands to purchase materials at lower prices and maximize the PR effect.



[Pkg]



Min Hwa-ryeon works at a cafe dedicated to helping people who struggle financially. Being a single mother she faced many challenges including making ends meet. But since she started working here, she has acquired a barista certificate and gained experience, moving a step closer to achieving financial independence.



[Soundbite] Min Hwa-ryeon(Worker at self-sufficiency cafe) : "I want to open my own cafe and live with my children after learning barista skills."



Woo Seung-hee, also a single mother, has seen her life improve after working at a similar cafe. She received a range of welfare benefits, such as public housing and health insurance. Woo is learning barista and baking skills now.



[Soundbite] Woo Seung-hee(Worker at self-sufficiency cafe) : "I'm lucky to have found this job through a public agency. I am preparing to start my own business."



Incheon is home to 26 self-sufficiency centers dedicated to helping people become financially independent. They used to be operated separately. So the Incheon City government decided to integrate them into a franchise called "Kkumideun." This will allow them to purchase materials at lower prices and sell high-quality products cheaper than other cafes.



[Soundbite] Hwang Ui-jung(Incheon Dong-gu dist. Regional Self-sufficiency Center) : "These cafes can develop their own items and publicize them. They can sell products of higher quality than that of other cafes."



Other cities in Korea are expected to follow Incheon's example in helping working people boost capabilities and self-esteem.

SELF-SUFFICIENCY CAFES JOIN HANDS

입력 2021-04-29 15:14:09 수정 2021-04-29 16:45:13 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Some 20 cafes in Incheon dedicated to helping low-income workers and single parents gain financial independence have joined hands to purchase materials at lower prices and maximize the PR effect.



[Pkg]



Min Hwa-ryeon works at a cafe dedicated to helping people who struggle financially. Being a single mother she faced many challenges including making ends meet. But since she started working here, she has acquired a barista certificate and gained experience, moving a step closer to achieving financial independence.



[Soundbite] Min Hwa-ryeon(Worker at self-sufficiency cafe) : "I want to open my own cafe and live with my children after learning barista skills."



Woo Seung-hee, also a single mother, has seen her life improve after working at a similar cafe. She received a range of welfare benefits, such as public housing and health insurance. Woo is learning barista and baking skills now.



[Soundbite] Woo Seung-hee(Worker at self-sufficiency cafe) : "I'm lucky to have found this job through a public agency. I am preparing to start my own business."



Incheon is home to 26 self-sufficiency centers dedicated to helping people become financially independent. They used to be operated separately. So the Incheon City government decided to integrate them into a franchise called "Kkumideun." This will allow them to purchase materials at lower prices and sell high-quality products cheaper than other cafes.



[Soundbite] Hwang Ui-jung(Incheon Dong-gu dist. Regional Self-sufficiency Center) : "These cafes can develop their own items and publicize them. They can sell products of higher quality than that of other cafes."



Other cities in Korea are expected to follow Incheon's example in helping working people boost capabilities and self-esteem.