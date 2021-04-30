MOON-BIDEN TO HOLD TALKS NEXT MONTH News Today 입력 2021.04.30 (15:11) 수정 2021.04.30 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea’s presidential office said the first summit between Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden will take place in Washington on May 21. The office acknowledged the significance of the meeting that comes despite the pandemic saying it shows the importance of the bilateral alliance. The top office said the summit will discuss close coordination to achieve progress in the complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula as well as cooperation in economy and trade.

MOON-BIDEN TO HOLD TALKS NEXT MONTH

입력 2021-04-30 15:11:29 수정 2021-04-30 16:46:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea’s presidential office said the first summit between Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden will take place in Washington on May 21. The office acknowledged the significance of the meeting that comes despite the pandemic saying it shows the importance of the bilateral alliance. The top office said the summit will discuss close coordination to achieve progress in the complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula as well as cooperation in economy and trade.