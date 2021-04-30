기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea’s presidential office said the first summit between Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden will take place in Washington on May 21. The office acknowledged the significance of the meeting that comes despite the pandemic saying it shows the importance of the bilateral alliance. The top office said the summit will discuss close coordination to achieve progress in the complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula as well as cooperation in economy and trade.
- MOON-BIDEN TO HOLD TALKS NEXT MONTH
- 입력 2021-04-30 15:11:29
- 수정2021-04-30 16:46:04
