기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

MOON-BIDEN TO HOLD TALKS NEXT MONTH
입력 2021.04.30 (15:11) 수정 2021.04.30 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea’s presidential office said the first summit between Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden will take place in Washington on May 21. The office acknowledged the significance of the meeting that comes despite the pandemic saying it shows the importance of the bilateral alliance. The top office said the summit will discuss close coordination to achieve progress in the complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula as well as cooperation in economy and trade.
  • MOON-BIDEN TO HOLD TALKS NEXT MONTH
    • 입력 2021-04-30 15:11:29
    • 수정2021-04-30 16:46:04
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea’s presidential office said the first summit between Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden will take place in Washington on May 21. The office acknowledged the significance of the meeting that comes despite the pandemic saying it shows the importance of the bilateral alliance. The top office said the summit will discuss close coordination to achieve progress in the complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula as well as cooperation in economy and trade.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!